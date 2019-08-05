Husker du disse sommer-landeplagene?
Hver eneste sommer dukker det opp låter man bare ikke klarer å unngå. Her er de største landeplagene siden 1967!
Det er Spotify som basert på egne data og tall fra Billboard har satt sammen listen.
Hvilke låter husker du best?
Hele listen
- 1967: “Light My Fire” - The Doors
- 1968: “This Guy’s In Love With You” - Herb Alpert
- 1969: “In The Year 2525” - Zager and Evans
- 1970: “(They Long To Be) Close To You” - Carpenters
- 1971: “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” - Bee Gees
- 1972: “Alone Again (Naturally)” - Gilbert O’Sullivan
- 1973: “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” - Jim Croce
- 1974: “Annie’s Song” - John Denver
- 1975: “One Of These Nights” - Eagles
- 1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” - Elton John, Kiki Dee
- 1977: “Best of My Love” - The Emotions
- 1978: “Three Times A Lady” - Commodores
- 1979: “Bad Girls” - Donna Summer
- 1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” - Billy Joel
- 1981: “Jessie’s Girl” - Rick Springfield
- 1982: “Eye of The Tiger” - Survivor
- 1983: “Every Breath You Take” - The Police
- 1984: “When Doves Cry” - Prince
- 1985: “Shout” - Tears For Fears
- 1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” - Madonna
- 1987: “Alone” - Heart
- 1988: “Roll With It” - Steve Winwood
- 1989: “Right Here Waiting” - Richard Marx
- 1990: “Vision of Love” - Mariah Carey
- 1991: (“Everything I Do”) I Do It For You - Bryan Adams
- 1992: “Baby Got Back” - Sir Mix-a-lot
- 1993: “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love”- UB40
- 1994: “I Swear” - All-4-One
- 1995: “Waterfalls” - TLC
- 1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” - Los Del Rio
- 1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” - Puff Daddy & Faith Evans ft. 112
- 1998: “The Boy Is Mine” - Brandy, Monica
- 1999: “Genie in a Bottle” - Christina Aguilera
- 2000: “Bent” - Matchbox 20
- 2001: “U Remind Me” - Usher
- 2002: “Hot in Herre” - Nelly
- 2003: “Crazy In Love” - Beyonce ft. Jay-Z
- 2004: “Confessions Part II” - Usher
- 2005: “We Belong Together” - Mariah Carey
- 2006: “Promiscuous” - Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland
- 2007: “Umbrella” - Rihanna ft. Jay Z
- 2008: “I Kissed a Girl” - Katy Perry
- 2009: “I Gotta Feeling” - The Black Eyed Peas
- 2010: “California Gurls” - Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg
- 2011: “Party Rock Anthem” - LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
- 2012: “Call Me Maybe” - Carly Rae Jepsen
- 2013: “Blurred Lines” - Robin Thicke
- 2014: “Summer” - Calvin Harris
- 2015: “Can’t Feel My Face” - The Weeknd
- 2016: “One Dance” - Drake
- 2017: “Shape Of You” - Ed Sheeran
- 2018: "God's Plan" - Drake
