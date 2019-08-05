Meny Lukk
  • underholdning
    Christina Aguilera og Genie in a Bottle var årets sommerhit i 1999! FOTO: Scanpix

Husker du disse sommer-landeplagene?

Hver eneste sommer dukker det opp låter man bare ikke klarer å unngå. Her er de største landeplagene siden 1967!

Det er Spotify som basert på egne data og tall fra Billboard har satt sammen listen.

Hvilke låter husker du best?

Følg Byas.no på Facebook!

Hele listen

  • 1967: “Light My Fire” - The Doors
  • 1968: “This Guy’s In Love With You” - Herb Alpert
  • 1969: “In The Year 2525” - Zager and Evans
  • 1970: “(They Long To Be) Close To You” - Carpenters
  • 1971: “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” - Bee Gees
  • 1972: “Alone Again (Naturally)” - Gilbert O’Sullivan
  • 1973: “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” - Jim Croce
  • 1974: “Annie’s Song” - John Denver
  • 1975: “One Of These Nights” - Eagles
  • 1976: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” - Elton John, Kiki Dee
  • 1977: “Best of My Love” - The Emotions
  • 1978: “Three Times A Lady” - Commodores
  • 1979: “Bad Girls” - Donna Summer
  • 1980: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” - Billy Joel
  • 1981: “Jessie’s Girl” - Rick Springfield
  • 1982: “Eye of The Tiger” - Survivor
  • 1983: “Every Breath You Take” - The Police
  • 1984: “When Doves Cry” - Prince
  • 1985: “Shout” - Tears For Fears
  • 1986: “Papa Don’t Preach” - Madonna
  • 1987: “Alone” - Heart
  • 1988: “Roll With It” - Steve Winwood
  • 1989: “Right Here Waiting” - Richard Marx
  • 1990: “Vision of Love” - Mariah Carey
  • 1991: (“Everything I Do”) I Do It For You - Bryan Adams
  • 1992: “Baby Got Back” - Sir Mix-a-lot
  • 1993: “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love”- UB40
  • 1994: “I Swear” - All-4-One
  • 1995: “Waterfalls” - TLC
  • 1996: “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)” - Los Del Rio
  • 1997: “I’ll Be Missing You” - Puff Daddy & Faith Evans ft. 112
  • 1998: “The Boy Is Mine” - Brandy, Monica
  • 1999: “Genie in a Bottle” - Christina Aguilera
  • 2000: “Bent” - Matchbox 20
  • 2001: “U Remind Me” - Usher
  • 2002: “Hot in Herre” - Nelly
  • 2003: “Crazy In Love” - Beyonce ft. Jay-Z
  • 2004: “Confessions Part II” - Usher
  • 2005: “We Belong Together” - Mariah Carey
  • 2006: “Promiscuous” - Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland
  • 2007: “Umbrella” - Rihanna ft. Jay Z
  • 2008: “I Kissed a Girl” - Katy Perry
  • 2009: “I Gotta Feeling” - The Black Eyed Peas
  • 2010: “California Gurls” - Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg
  • 2011: “Party Rock Anthem” - LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
  • 2012: “Call Me Maybe” - Carly Rae Jepsen
  • 2013: “Blurred Lines” - Robin Thicke
  • 2014: “Summer” - Calvin Harris
  • 2015: “Can’t Feel My Face” - The Weeknd
  • 2016: “One Dance” - Drake
  • 2017: “Shape Of You” - Ed Sheeran
  • 2018: "God's Plan" - Drake

Denne artikkelen er publisert tidligere på Byas, men hentet fram igjen til glede for nye lesere.

Relaterte artikler

widget-list