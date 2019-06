Filip (26) fra Jåttåvågen er med i Fendi-kampanje

View this post on Instagram

This was a blast in the making! Appreciate @fendi @suzieandleo @valentinabalzer for making this a real Rome experience! The whole multinational team was top-notch and I made lots of friends in the beautiful Italian spring 😃💃🕺 Simply put: Stupendo! Clip reposted from @fendi Discover more on @fisforfendi . . . #fendiroma #fendiromamor #fendiss19 #model #milan #milano #art #rome #bravemodels #fashionforward #fashiongram